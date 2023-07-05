GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, July 10, 2023, beginning at 7:00 A.M., County Route 60/4, Gray Gables Road, will have a closure at milepost 1.30 for the entire day.

The closure is due to a pipe culvert replacement and the road will be reopened at the end of the day. Bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances could effect the schedule of this replacement project.

WVDOH apologizes for the inconvenience. Drivers and other travelers are asked to follow all traffic signals and use caution while driving in the work zone.