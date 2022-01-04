Coal City Road reopened after car drove into power pole

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. January 4, 2022: COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — Coal City road was reopened after a car drove into a power pole.

According to dispatch, no injuries occurred during the wreck. Jan Care Ambulance, Coal City Fire Department, and Sophia Fire Department all responded to the scene.

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — Coal City Road in Coal City, WV is currently closed due to a car running into a power pole.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in at 2:17 p.m. Jan Care Ambulance, Coal City Fire Department, and Sophia Fire Department are on scene. Dispatchers said there is possibly one injury. The extent of the injury is unknown at this time.

The road is closed in both directions. Drivers should try to find another route and expect delays while on Coal City Road. The crash is being investigated by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Stick with 59News as we provide updates on the accident.