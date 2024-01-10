MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Rt. 60 near the Kanawha-Fayette County line are closed following a coal truck collision on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, an accident involving a coal truck and a passenger vehicle have shut down both lanes of Rt. 60. The accident left two with injuries who were then transported to a local hospital.

Multiple agencies responded and are still on scene including Montgomery Volunteer Fire Dept., Glasgow Volunteer Fire Dept., JanCare from Fayette County, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Dept. and West Virginia State Police.

Travel through this area is not advised as emergency services continue to clear the area.