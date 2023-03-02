LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A new public sewer extension project for a community in Greenbrier County is ready to help kickoff the Spring season!

During the month of March, construction on the public sewer extension projects to serve the Rolling Hills subdivision and part of the Brush Road area will begin and expected to last 14 months.

Traffic control by WV Department of Highways will be followed and begin as well. Construction in Rolling Hills will occur throughout the entire subdivision. This includes entrance to the Rolling Subdivision on U.S. Rt. 219.

Construction will be active on the Brush Road project and will run from the intersection of Brush Road and Stonehouse Road to the property located at 1785 Brush Road. This will also include the subdivisions located off of Brush Road up to the end point.

If you have any questions, please speak to Lisa Bennett, General Manager, Greenbrier Public Service District No. 1 at 304-645-6632. You may also contact Criss Haynes, project consulting engineer, at 304-667-9507.