MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — Beginning Friday, June 2, 2023, both eastbound and westbound lanes on the MacArthur Bridge on WV 16 in Mabscott will be closed for bridge work.

Three lanes will remain open. One traveling westbound and two going eastbound. In the work zone area, the speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.

Construction is expected to last through February 2024.

