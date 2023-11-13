BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint along US Rt. 19 on Friday, November 17, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M.

This area is about .1 of a mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41, which is Johnstown Road in the area of Beckley.

The purpose of this sobriety checkpoint is to catch intoxicated and inebriated drivers, and to educate the public about the consequences of driving while impaired. The public is asked to report drunk driving to protect the public and other drivers around them.

You can report any suspicious activity to your local West Virginia State Police, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia, or any other law enforcement agencies in your area.