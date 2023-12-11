BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police will be holding a DUI checkpoint on US Route 19 on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

The checkpoint will be around 0.1 mile south of the Airport Road intersection in the Beaver area of Raleigh County from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

DUI checkpoints are meant to discourage people from driving while impaired, while also educating the public about the risks and consequences of driving a car while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The public is encouraged to contact the closest West Virginia Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any law enforcement agencies and report any drug impaired and/or intoxicated drivers.