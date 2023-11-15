FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — There will be a sobriety checkpoint conducted by the West Virginia State Police on US Rt. 219 in the Fairlea area.

This DUI checkpoint will start at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 and go until midnight into Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to catch and stop intoxicated or inebriated drivers as well as to inform the public about the dangers and consequences of drunk or impaired driving.

WV State Police also urge the public and other drivers to report people driving impaired.