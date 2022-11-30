BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike was heavier than expected the first two days of the Thanksgiving travel week.

From Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, through Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, 721,114 vehicles passed through Turnpike toll booths. Traffic was actually heaviest on the two days before the Thanksgiving holiday. There was also a significant amount of traffic the weekend after.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, 132,053 vehicles went through Turnpike toll booths.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, 156,757 vehicles passed through the toll booths.

Traffic for the two days was nearly 2,000 vehicles higher than predicted.

The highest traffic on the Turnpike happened Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, when 159,366 vehicles passed through the toll booths. Aside from some weather-related accidents Sunday that slowed traffic, it flowed smoothly throughout the week.

“The West Virginia Turnpike experienced just about the amount of traffic we were expecting for Thanksgiving week. We were well staffed, and our crews worked very hard to ensure that traffic got through as quickly as possible,” Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority

Miller said. He encouraged motorists to participate in the E-ZPass program to speed traveling time through toll plazas and suggested drivers try to plan their travel to avoid peak traffic times.