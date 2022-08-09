FAIRDALE, WV (WVNS) – An accident involving a UTV on Bolt Road earlier yesterday, August 8, 2022, sent the victim flying out of the vehicle. He later died from injuries sustained during the accident.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, Randall Z. Bower, of Bolt, was reportedly driving a UTV traveling

south on Fairview School Road at the intersection of WV Route 99 – Bolt Road, in Fairdale, WV.

A 2013 Nissan Rouge was traveling west on Bolt Road. Investigations show the UTV, driven by Mr. Bower, stopped at the intersection of the roadways to turn east on WV Route 99. The UTV turned directly into the path of the Nissan Rouge and was smashed into by the Nissan. The crash caused Mr. Bower to fly out of the UTV. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

EMS reportedly tried to save his life on the scene, and took him to Raleigh General Hospital. While at the hospital, Mr. Bower died from the injuries he received in the crash.

The accident is under investigation by Deputy M. D. Talley, assisted by Corporal B. J. Adkins and

Lieutenant Jason L. Redden. Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department and JanCare Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and there is no further information available for release at

this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.