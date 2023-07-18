FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A motor vehicle accident caused a closure of a major roadway in Fayette County earlier Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, at around 10:00 A.M., due to a two car accident, the southbound lanes of US Route 19 at the intersection of 612 was temporarily shut down. Deputies responded to the scene as well as the Oak Hill Fire Department and Mt. Hope EMS.

As of now, all lanes of US Route 19 are opened.

Investigation is still underway as to the cause of the crash.

