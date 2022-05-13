BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Final paving and striping on a six-lane upgrade of the West Virginia Turnpike in Beckley continues this Sunday, May 15, 2022.



Upgrading the Turnpike to six lanes between mile markers 40 and 48 in the Beckley area was officially completed in the fall of 2021. Laying the final finishing layer of pavement and completion of all road striping was delayed until now, to allow for better holiday travel. The project was deliberately delayed until this spring to account for the heavy traffic, and will now be set for completion.



The $140 million widening project was one of the first highway improvement projects Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program created.



Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said final paving and striping of the six-lane section of Turnpike will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning Sunday, May 15, 2022. The construction is expected to take nearly eight weeks to complete.



Miller said work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the public. However, travelers can expect delays in the area until paving and striping are complete.



The speed limit in the work zone will be 55 mph.

“The speed limit will be strictly enforced. It’s a very, very busy area, and we just don’t want anything bad to happen to anybody.” Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority

In cooperation with state law enforcement agencies, the West Virginia Department of Transportation and police are cracking down on speeding and other infractions in West Virginia’s work zones. Police are running radar and writing tickets on the Turnpike, interstates, and secondary roads all over the Mountain State in order to better maintain caution within designated work zones.



The concern over the speed within work zones is well founded. Last year, there were 889 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing five people and injuring more than 300. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., has committed to zero work zone deaths on West Virginia highways this construction season.