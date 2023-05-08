FORT SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — One bridge in Greenbrier County is scheduled to close temporarily for construction.

On Monday, May 8, 2023, through Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the Fort Spring Bridge, which is located on County Route 43 (Fort Spring Pike) 0.70 miles south of WV 63, will be closed from 8:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. for construction repairs.

Repairs for the bridge depend on the weather conditions and if the right equipment is available. Construction workers are working very hard to repair the bridge in a timely manner and are asking the public to bear with them until these repairs are complete. The traveling public’s patience is appreciated.

Local traffic will have access to all properties at both ends of the structure. Commuters are asked to obey all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling near and in the work zone.