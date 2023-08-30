GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A county route in Greenbrier County will soon be closing to allow for bridge repairs.

Starting at 8:00 A.M. Thursday, September 7, 2023 until 4:00 P.M., and Friday, September 10, 2023 until 4:00 P.M., County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, will be closed for repairs made to the Fort Spring Bridge.

Bad weather or unforeseen circumstances could potentially change the schedule of this project.

Drivers must observe all traffic control signs and devices while driving in or around this work zone. Drivers are also asked to take alternate routes at this time.