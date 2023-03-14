LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Starting Monday, March 27, 2023, County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, will be closed to oncoming traffic from 8:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. This will go through until Friday, April 28, 2023, while repairs are made to the Fort Spring Bridge.

Alternate routes of travel will be in place during this time. The preferred detoured routes are from the north side of the bridge, follow County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, one mile to the intersection of West Virginia 63, Highland Trail.

If you are traveling from the south side of the bridge, follow County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, south for six miles to the Intersection of West Virginia 3, Wayside Creamery Road at Sinks Grove.

Commuters and motorists are asked to use extreme caution and to observe all traffic signals while traveling in the work zone. Bad weather or unforeseen circumstances may cause changes to the schedule of the project.