MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One Mercer County road will be temporarily closed soon to allow for construction.

Beginning Monday, September 18, 2023, starting from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. daily for five days, Mercer County Route 7, Gardner Road, will be closed at milepost 3.20 for bridge work.

This temporary construction will be approximately 100 feet south of the junction of County Route 16, which is Brickyard Road. Although commuters can get access through Gardner Road from each end.

Commuters are asked to use caution and take alternate routes of travel.