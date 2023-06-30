PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – According to AAA, the Fourth of July is one of the busiest travel times of the year.

With construction, traffic hazards and large amounts of drivers, picking the right time to travel is important.

Traveling to new and unexpected locations when the weather warms up can be thrilling. What is not so thrilling is the traffic.

Traffic backups, accidents and road work can all be major factors when planning a road trip. 59News stopped at a local rest area and spoke with a man from Ohio, who was shocked by how much road construction was taking place.

“There is a lot of road work. It can definitely slow you down and push your trip back,” said Chase Boyd, an Ohio Resident traveling to Florida.

AAA released a rundown of the best and worst possible travel times for this holiday season.

Date Best Time Worst Time Thursday, June 29 Before 12 p.m. 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 Before 10 a.m., After 6 p.m. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Before 12 p.m. 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2 Minimal traffic expected Minimal traffic expected Monday, July 3 Minimal traffic expected Minimal traffic expected Tuesday, July 4 Before 11 a.m., After 6 p.m. 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 Before 2 p.m. 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

It is also wise to plan travel times far ahead. Waiting at the last minute can cause congestion on roadways and cause travelers to miss certain events.

59News asked Emily Smith what the reason was behind choosing a road trip with two small children, instead of flying.

“It’s a lot cheaper than flying for sure,” said Emily Smith.

Highway patrol will be raised for the coming days to ensure the safety of travelers.

Travel and Leisure also recommended resting for twenty minutes every hour or two traveled to ensure drowsy driving does not occur.