WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A crash that closed both eastbound lanes I-64 at mile marker 176.5 resulted in one death and one other person transported for injuries.

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single car accident on I-64 near the 176 mile marker. A pickup truck travelling westbound crossed the median, rolled over and landed on its top on the berm of the eastbound lane.

According to Sheriff Sloan with the Greenbrier County Sherriff’s Office, one passenger was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the accident. A second person died on scene as a result of their injuries.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of the families.

The accident caused the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-64 for several hours.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction unit processed the accident scene. Lieutenant D. W. Hedrick, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the lead investigator of the ongoing investigation.

White Sulphur Springs EMS, as well as fire departments from White Sulphur Springs and Lewisburg, responded to the scene. Members of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department provided on scene assistance.

