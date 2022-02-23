WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.V. (WVNS) – Both lanes of I-64 eastbound at mile marker 183 are back open after an earlier vehicle fire.

Drivers are asked to remain cautious while driving through the area.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.V. (WVNS) – Two lanes are closed on I-64 eastbound after a vehicle caught fire.

According to West Virginia DOT, a vehicle fire on I-64 eastbound has left two lanes closed near mile marker 183. Emergency crews are on the scene. Drivers are asked to remain cautious when driving through the area.

