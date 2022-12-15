WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — According to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the westbound lanes of I-64 are shutdown near the West Virginia border with Virginia.

The accident included multiple vehicles at mile marker 183 near White Sulphur Springs. It is unknown of any injuries at this time. Responding agencies include the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs EMS and Fire Department.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route and remain cautious when driving through the area.

Stick with 59News for updates on the road closure.