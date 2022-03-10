INDIAN MILLS ROAD, W.V. (WVNS) – Indian Mills Road will be closed starting at 7:00 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, to allow for bridge deck replacement to the Indian Creek Bridge according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

The estimated completion date for the project is August 2022. However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule. During the construction, detours around the bridge will be in place.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area. Drivers are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.