MAHAN, W.V. (WVNS) – A road and bridge in Fayette County will remain closed through the majority of the year to allow for repairs.

Paint Creek Road will remain closed through November 2022 to allow for complete bridge replacement of the Mahan Bridge, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

During construction, traffic will detour around the bridge closure using the West Virginia Turnpike, I-64/I-77, between Mossy interchange Exit 60 and Exit 66.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may continue to affect the project schedule. Drivers are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area.