CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways wanted to caution drivers that a major road work project on US 19 between Oak Hill and Fayetteville will be in the works beginning Monday, August 28, 2023.

Road work will be done during the overnight hours from 6:00 P.M. to 6:00 A.M., Monday through Friday. The work on US 19 stretches from MP 10.73 to MP 15.28, near the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. It is mandatory that drivers must drive only 40 MPH while traveling in this area.

Governor Jim Justice and Secretary Jimmy Wriston have been wanting to fix this area for a while. Work is being done to keep drivers safe and to restore the road. The project includes two phases of work.

Phase I of construction includes:

Perform concrete pavement repairs

Extend two median turn lanes

Begin initial work to upgrade the existing traffic signals and overhead lighting at US 19/Appalachian Drive intersection, US 19/Fayette Town Center intersection, US 19/Laurel Street (CR 8) intersection, US 19/WV 16 intersection

Phase II of construction includes:

Remove all existing asphalt down to the existing concrete slabs

Place a new asphalt base on the existing concrete slabs

Place a new asphalt riding surface on the asphalt base

Complete the installation of the new traffic signals and overhead lighting

Remove and replace the existing guardrail

Work will not be done during the 2023 Bridge Day festivities in October. All lanes will be opened up during the event.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation is planning on updating drivers on this project. For the latest information on road conditions in West Virginia, visit wv511.org or download the WV 511 app.