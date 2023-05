CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A road in McDowell County will soon be closed temporarily for repairs starting on May 15, 2023.

According to the WVDOT, Bull Creek Road will be closed for slip repairs at milepost 4.27 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from May 15, 2023, to Friday, May 19, 2023. Every evening around 5:30 P.M., the road will reopen to traffic.

Drivers are asked to travel safely and obey all traffic signals in the area.

