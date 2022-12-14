MEADOW CREEK, WV (WVNS) – County Route 7, Meadow Creek Road, will be closed starting next Monday.

Meadow Creek Road will be closed from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Monday through Saturday, starting Monday, December 19, 2022, through Friday, January 13, 2023.

The road will be closed in order to stabilize a failing roadway embankment. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may extend the project schedule.

Traffic will be detoured on to CO 7/2, Hump Mountain Road, 6.0 miles to CO 1, Lockridge Road, 3.22 miles to WV 20.

Drivers are asked to obey all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.