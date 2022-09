GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A motor vehicle accident occurred off the 300th block of Odd Road and Ghent, near the New River Technical College, which resulted in a tractor trailer being flipped.

Ghent Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, and Ghent EMS are still responding to the scene.

It is uncertain if lanes are closed.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

