LANARK, WV (WVNS) — Stanaford Road is closed after a three-car accident in the Lanark area.

According to Raleigh County 911, Stanaford Road in Lanark will remain closed to allow for clean up of the accident. Members of the West Virginia State Police, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Bradley Volunteer Fire Department, Jan Care EMS, and Bradley-Prosperity EMS are all on scene.

Multiple injuries were reported. The extent of the injuries sustained during the accident was not released.

With the road being completely closed, drivers are asked to find alternate routes of travel.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Stick with 59News for more updates.