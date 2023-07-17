GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) — Dispatchers from Raleigh County Dispatch confirmed a multiple car accident in the Glen Daniel area of Raleigh County.

At approximately 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, a multiple car accident was reported near the 200 block of Coal River Road in Glen Daniel. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Officers with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are on-scene and have secured the area. At this time there are no lane closures. Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Jan-Care Ambulance also responded on scene.

Stick withy 59News while we gather more updates on the accident.