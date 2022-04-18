GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Multiple wrecks and injuries were reported across I-77 this morning due to the weather conditions, so staying cautious while driving is highly advised.

Raleigh County Dispatch confirmed multiple accidents were reported on I-77 Southbound this morning, and that Turnpike State Police have been reporting to assist with them as they happen. Some of these accidents resulted in injuries, while others did not.

Jan Care Units and Ghent Fire Department have also been dispatched to assist with the accidents near Exit 28.

According to WV 511, a separate minor accident happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 14 in Mercer County. Traffic remains delayed at this time.

Due to the number of accidents and the ongoing weather conditions, it is advised to drive with extreme caution on the Turnpike.

