LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — New signs have been installed in downtown Lewisburg along US 60 Westbound by West Virginia Division of Highways District 9.

These signs state “No Right Turn For Trucks Longer Than 50 Feet.”

The signs are meant to lessen the amount of tractor trailers that fail to navigate the intersection from US 60 west onto US 219 north, but still let smaller delivery trucks and cars through the area. Tractor trailers have hit buildings in the intersection multiple times while trying to travel through the intersection.

Commercial traffic will need to plan their routes accordingly due to the turn restriction making tractor trailers that are over 50 feet long continue on US 60 westbound for approximately 11 miles before reentering Interstate 64 at Alta.

The signs are a joint effort between the City of Lewisburg, the WVDOH District 9, and the WVDOH Engineering Department.

The results of the new turn restriction will be observed and adjusted if needed.

The signs will stay up temporarily while the WVDOH works with a consultant to work on an extensive traffic study to suggest possible improvements that could help lower the amount of traffic congestion from Holt Lane, through downtown Lewisburg, to Brush Road.

The results of the study should give possible solutions that will improve turning movements in this intersection. The Division will work with city officials once the possible solutions are available.

It is recommended that public and commercial traffic follow the traffic control measures. The WVDOH appreciates their patience and will keep the public updated about any other changes in the area.