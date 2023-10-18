UPDATE: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, @ 3:15 PM | MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV 511, the left northbound lane of I-77 is back open.

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One northbound lane of I-77 is closed due to a single-car accident.

According to WV 511, the northbound left lane of the West Virginia Turnpike is closed at mile marker 16. Dispatchers said a tow truck is on the way to remove the car.

It was not released if any injuries occurred during the accident.

