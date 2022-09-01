LAKE BOTTOM, WV (WVNS) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County.

Cpl. J.A. Conner with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, said they responded to a call on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Lake Bottom area of Mercer County. The call was in reference to someone in the road trying to flag down vehicles. Before they arrived to the scene they learned someone had been hit by a car.

When Deputies arrived on scene they found a woman laying behind a white Ford sedan which was partially off the road and damaged. First responders took the woman to Princeton Community Hospital where she died from her injuries.

This accident remains under investigation but at this time no criminal charges have been filed.