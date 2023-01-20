QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) – One man is dead after a fatal early-morning ATV crash in Greenbrier County.

On Friday, January 20th, 2023 at 3:20 A.M. the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched by Greenbrier County 911 to a crash involving an ATV on Russellville Road in the Quinwood area of Greenbrier County.

Sheriff’s deputies were told that a passerby found an ATV over the hill with one man that was unresponsive.

When EMS arrived, the man was pronounced dead on scene.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team was called out to investigate and reconstruct the crash. Responding with the Sheriff’s Office was the Quinwood Fire Department and White Sulphur Springs EMS.

There is no foul play suspected in the crash. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Stick with 59News for more updates.