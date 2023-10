GHENT, WV (WVNS) — One lane of I-77 is currently closed due to maintenance being done near the Ghent toll booth.

According to WV 511, the left northbound lane of I-77 is closed at mile marker 28.5 near Ghent, West Virginia. The maintenance is scheduled to last until 6 PM on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Below is the LIVE 59News Tower Cam looking down on the Ghent toll booth.

Drivers can take US Route 19 at exit 28 to avoid any northbound traffic.

Stick with 59News for more traffic updates.