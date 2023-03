PINEY VIEW, WV (WVNS) — One person is injured in a car crash in Raleigh County.

At approximately 11:39 A.M. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, a car wreck occurred on the 800th block of Mill Creek Road in Piney View.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Prosperity Fire Department, and General Ambulance responded.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital.

