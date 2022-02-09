One southbound lane of I-77 shutdown due to FedEx truck rollover

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Turnpike Authority confirmed a FedEx truck rolled over just outside the toll booth near mile marker 29.

According to State Police, the FedEx driver veered off of the right side of the road and went up the embankment, when the truck then rolled over.

One of two southbound lanes are closed just outside of the Ghent exit. No injuries have been reported, but the driver has been taken to the hospital as a precaution. Drivers are asked to travel through the area with caution.

