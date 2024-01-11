CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 25 projects were included in a bid letting held by the WVDOH on January 9, 2024.
Projects in the bid letting are spread across the Mountain State, and many factors are considered before bids are accepted.
The projects that were a part of the bid include:
- Fitzpatrick Road Bridge cleaning and painting project. (Raleigh County)
- Beartown Bridge replacement. (McDowell County)
- US 460 resurfacing and pavement rehabilitation, Goodwins Chapel to Virginia state line. (Mercer County)
- Summersville pedestrian and bicycle facility. (Nicholas County)
- PFC Herman Daner Rogers Memorial Bridge cleaning and painting project. (Putnam County)
- Chapel Road Slide #2 slide repair and piling wall. (Braxton County)
- 27th Street Bridge renovation. (Ohio County)
- Interstate 77 paving, Fairplain to Ripley Road. (Jackson County)
- Bob W. Bellomy Memorial Bridge deck renovation. (Wayne County)
- Arsenio Albert Alvarez Memorial Bridge deck replacement. (Jefferson County)
- US 250 paving, Bellaire Toll Bridge to South Wheeling. (Marshall and Ohio counties)
- Roadway striping and pavement markings. (Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, and Mingo counties)
- WV 7 paving, Hornet Highway to Monongalia County line. (Wetzel County)
- US 22 East ramp renovation. (Brooke County)
- Roadway striping and pavement markings. (Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, on Monongalia counties)
- WV 62 paving, Cross Lanes to Rock Branch. (Kanawha and Putnam counties)
- District 3 road striping and pavement markings. (Calhoun, Jackson, Ritchie, and Roane counties)
- Roadway striping and pavement markings. (Boone, Clay, Kanawha, and Mason counties)
- Roadway striping and pavement markings. (Calhoun, Jackson, Wirt, and Wood counties)
- District 2 striping and pavement markings. (Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, and Mingo counties)
- Roadway striping and pavement markings. (Berkeley, Grant, Hardy, and Jefferson counties)
- District 4 roadway striping and pavement markings. (Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, and Monongalia counties)
- George Street pedestrian and bicycle facilities, Charles Town. (Jefferson County)
- District 5 road striping and pavement markings. (Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, and Hardy counties)
- Big Sandy River Road slide repair and piling wall. (Wayne County)