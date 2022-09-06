PAX, WV (WVNS) – There’s more road repairs coming to the Pax area of interstate 77 but it may not take very long at all, according to the Parkways Authority.

The bridge deck replacement project will take place at mile marker 51.5 on interstate 77 northbound. What’s unique about this project is it will only take 13 days to complete.

The replacement bridge decks will be premade somewhere outside the construction site. The decks will then be shipped to the worksite for installation instead of making the decks on site.

The different crews will work around the clock to finish the project. Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, says it’s a little more expensive but will have less impact of drivers.

“Its an inconvenience for those thirteen days as we’re shut down to one lane but ultimately they get in and get out they work twenty four seven it’s a pretty impressive project to watch from start to finish.” Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority

The bridge deck replacement is scheduled to begin September 18th