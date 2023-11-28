GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A road closure is planned for Pleasant Valley Road in Greenbrier County.

From 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023 County Route 15/6, Pleasant Valley Road, will be closed from milepost 0.28 to milepost 0.29 for a pipe culvert replacement. The project could be affected by inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The WVDOH apologizes for any inconvenience that this road closure may cause for people in the area. Drivers are asked to watch the traffic control signs and devices, and to be careful when traveling through the work area.

