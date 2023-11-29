MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A road closure is planned for Hunter Springs Road in Monroe County for canopy cutting.

Starting Monday, December 4, 2023 through Friday, December 8, 2023, County Route 23/7, Hunter Springs Road will be closed daily from milepost 0.0 to 1.62 from 7:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. due to canopy cutting.

Those who are traveling in the area are asked to use alternate routes to avoid the work area. Bad weather or other unplanned circumstances could affect the work schedule.

The WVDOH apologizes to the public for any inconvenience that the road closure may cause. Those who are traveling in the area are asked to keep an eye on traffic control devices and signs, and to be cautious when traveling in the area.