FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A temporary road closure was announced for a road in Fayette County.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, County route 60/3, Jodie Road, will be closed from milepost 10.46 to milepost 10.47 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a pipe culvert replacement.

The schedule could be affected by inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The WVDOH apologizes for any inconvenience that this closure may cause for those living in or traveling through the area. Drivers are asked to watch the traffic control devices and signs, and to be cautious when traveling in the work area.

