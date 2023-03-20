CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is partnering with public safety officials and state and local law enforcement to stop speeders in work zones on Interstate 64.

Extra police patrols will be targeting speeders this week in the five-mile work zone between 29th Street in Huntington and the Huntington Mall in an attempt to slow drivers down and cut down on the number of crashes. The speed limit in work zones is 55 miles per hour. Drivers need to be more cautious and alert when driving in these zones.

WVDOT is also putting up more signs and radar speed monitors in work zones while collecting crash data to better record work zone safety, and asking the media to help spread the word about obeying speed limits and traffic laws in work zones.

“Work zone safety is about keeping every worker, every driver, and every passenger safe in every work zone. We each play a role in getting everyone home safe at the end of the day,” said Randy Damron, Work Zone Safety spokesperson for WVDOT.

West Virginia State Police, local sheriff`s departments and other police departments will have extra patrols in work zones all along the I-64 corridor between Huntington and Charleston throughout the construction season, stopping anyone who speeds and disobeys the laws in the work zone area.

In 2022, 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones killed eight people and injured 276.

“It’s easy to get in a hurry or become distracted. But we need every driver to work with us and remain alert each time they get behind the wheel,” said Damron.

The WVDOT urges drivers to remain cautious and alert when passing through work zones, pay attention to signs and other safety devices, and stay off cell phones.