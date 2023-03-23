ROLLING HILLS, WV (WVNS) — Upcoming construction will be happening soon in Greenbrier County for a public sewer extension project.

Construction crews will begin work in Lewisburg at the entrance to the Rolling Hills neighborhood at 8:00 A.M. on Monday, March 27, 2023. The entrance to the Rolling Hills subdivision will be one lane during construction until the crews finish on that portion of the project.

If you are planning on traveling in this area, please plan ahead.

If you have any questions, contact Lisa Bennett, General Manager, Greenbrier Public Service District No. 1 at 304-645-6632 or Criss Haynes, Project Consulting Engineer, at 304-667-9507.