UPDATE: October 27, 2022 @ 3:00 PM | DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Route 19 was reopened after a ‘major gas leak’ was quickly repaired, according to the DOH.

The gas leak within the 1700 block of 4-H Lake Road and Grandview Road was reportedly caused by demolition in the area.

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – Route 19/Ritter Drive was shut down at the 1700 block following a ‘major gas leak’.

The call came in to 911 at 2:01 P.M. Authorities have responded by shutting down Ritter Drive both North and Southbound while the leak is resolved.

The leak is located at the 1700 block between Grandview Road and 4H Lake Road. Local fire departments are en route and will secure the scene when they arrive.

