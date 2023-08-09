MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A road in Mercer County will be closed for multiple days to allow WVDOH workers to work on a slip repair.

Beginning on Friday, August 11, 2023, until Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Old Matoaka Road, Mercer CO 10/11, will be closed at milepost 0.07, for a slip repair. The closure will happen daily from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Courtesy: WVDOT

This road closure correlates with the junction of County Route 11 and is expected to affect the community of Lamar.

Old Matoaka Road will be accessible from each end. Remember to use alternate routes when driving in this area.