MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A road in Monroe County is scheduled for a temporary closure due to upcoming construction.

Beginning Monday, May 22, 2023, at 12:00 P.M. through Friday, May 26, 2023, until 5:00 P.M., Wolf Creek Road, (WV 3, milepost 4.59) will be closed to traffic for a culvert replacement.

Commuters are asked to use alternate routes. Traffic will be detoured through US 219, WV 122 and WV 12. Large trucks should observe these driving conditions. Bad weather or any other unforeseen circumstances may affect the schedule of this project.

Commuters are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices in the area, as well as use caution while driving in the surrounding area.