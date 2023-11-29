FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County road will be partially closed for more than a month to allow for bridge repairs to be done.

Beginning at 8:00 A.M. Monday, December 4, 2023 to Friday, January 19, 2024, there will be a bridge lane closure at County Route 612, Okey L Patterson Road at milepost 0.31 to 0.33. The closure is to allow for a bridge deck replacement.

One lane will be available for commute across the bridge. Bad weather or unforeseen circumstances could possibly affect the schedule for this project.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic signals and stay cautious while driving in this work zone.