GLEN FERRIS, WV (WVNS) — Route 60 in the Glen Ferris area of Fayette County is closed, and will remain closed due to fallen trees and utility lines blocking the road.

According to Sheriff Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, US Route 60 will remain closed for an “unknown” amount of time to allow for crews to safely remove trees and other debris from the roadway.

Fallen utility lines are also blocking travel.

Drivers are asked to remain cautious when driving and avoid taking Route 60 if possible.

Stick with 59News for more traffic updates.