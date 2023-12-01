RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A temporary road closure was announced for Slab Fork Road in Raleigh County.

From Wednesday, December 6, 2023 through Friday, December 13, 2023, Raleigh County Route 34, Slab Fork Road will be closed from mile marker 0.00 to mile marker 2.08 for canopy cutting from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Each end of Slab Fork Road will still be accessible, but it is recommended for local traffic to use alternate routes.

Inclement weather could affect the exact closure schedule.

Stick with 59News for more traffic updates.