HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Hinton Police Department report a street in Hinton will be closed due to a holiday event.

On Saturday, December 2, 2023 Temple Street, from 2nd Ave to 3rd Ave, will be closed from 11a.m. to 8p.m. for Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Holiday. Additionally there will be no parking allowed on Temple Street, from 2nd Ave to 3rd Ave, or in the Railroad Museum parking lot.

For more information on Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Holiday, visit their Facebook page.